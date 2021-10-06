BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BWA stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,758,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BorgWarner by 79.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

