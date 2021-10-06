Boston Partners Acquires 15,800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $97,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $92,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $83,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.71. 56,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,724. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

