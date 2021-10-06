Boston Partners Acquires 8,350 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Hubbell worth $81,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 30.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.19. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,883. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day moving average is $191.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

