Boston Partners Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $159,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,978,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,863,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

AMH stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 19,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

