Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $121,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essent Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Essent Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 7,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,637. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

