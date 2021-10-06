Boston Partners Has $71.15 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,803,672 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $71,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. 40,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

