Boston Partners Makes New $138.46 Million Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,541,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,459,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.97% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,339. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

