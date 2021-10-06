Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.