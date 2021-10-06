Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

