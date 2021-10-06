BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.35. The company has a market capitalization of £20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
