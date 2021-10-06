BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:BRSD opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.35. The company has a market capitalization of £20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

