Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Robin Beer Purchases 45 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer bought 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167.40 ($218.71).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded down GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 358.75 ($4.69). 532,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

