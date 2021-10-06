Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRID. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.21 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

