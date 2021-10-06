Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,735,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at $81,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 130.6% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 443,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 110.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 34,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,704. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

