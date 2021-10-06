Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post $146.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $146.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $572.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 880,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

