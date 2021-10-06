Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CRON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 1,899,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,643. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.