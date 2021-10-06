Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 462,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GXO Logistics stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

