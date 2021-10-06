Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce $897.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,791. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

