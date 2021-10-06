Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.