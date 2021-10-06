Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

