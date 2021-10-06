Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.36). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.17. 147,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

