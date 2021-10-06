Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,946. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 512.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CareDx by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

CDNA stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 366,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,676. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

