Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.