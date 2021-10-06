Brokerages Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post $122.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.91 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $471.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $613.55 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 157,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.