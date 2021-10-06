Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post sales of $52.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.35 million. JFrog reported sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $203.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,376. JFrog has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -79.02.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

