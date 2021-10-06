Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $120.92

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

