Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $23.75

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.16. 95,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,227. The company has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 647.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

