Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target at $177.61

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCEHY shares. Erste Group cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TCEHY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 3,800,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,485. The stock has a market cap of $561.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. Tencent has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Tencent had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

