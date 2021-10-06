Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $252.88

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.63.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

OLED traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $164.76. The company had a trading volume of 357,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,082. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.96.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

