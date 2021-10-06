Brokers Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

