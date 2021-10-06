Brokers Set Expectations for Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

