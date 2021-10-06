BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 103,013 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,245,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.