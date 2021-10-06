Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $2.72 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

