ByteNext Trading Down 7.4% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $26,068.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00057299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00127611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.42 or 0.99646445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.96 or 0.06244532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

