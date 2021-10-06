Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $595,819.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48.

Shares of CABO traded down $30.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,805.60. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,973.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

