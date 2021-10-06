Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CMCL opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.72. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 905.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 994.79.
In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
