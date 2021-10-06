California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1,546.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,286. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.