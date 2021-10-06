Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

