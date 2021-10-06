Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) were up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.74. Approximately 7,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,294,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Truist decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.