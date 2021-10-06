Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.71% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 301,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of QMN opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

