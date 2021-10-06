Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,073,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,808 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in XPeng by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XPEV opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

