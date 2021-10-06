Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

