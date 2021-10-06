Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

