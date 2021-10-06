Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MVIS stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

