Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$144.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.41.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,572. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$161.15. The firm has a market cap of C$105.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.33.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.2900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.