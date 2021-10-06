Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,832 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 207,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,777. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

