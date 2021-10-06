Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 742,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after buying an additional 128,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. 50,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

