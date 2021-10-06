Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,303 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 95,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

