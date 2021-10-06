Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 463.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cardlytics by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 3,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares worth $2,585,673. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

