Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 1,009,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,684,820. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

