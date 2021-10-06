Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have gained year to date. The stock has been witnessing momentum, thanks to the top and bottom line surprise reported in the past two quarters. In second-quarter 2021, sales and earnings also grew year over year on improved demand owing to store reopenings, accelerated vaccinations and easing of restrictions. Better marketing, enhanced pricing and robust product portfolio also aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat third-quarter view. Continued momentum in online demand, driven by expanded products, and new mobile app bode well. However, COVID-related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect third-quarter and 2021 results. High expenses, stemming from faster delivery from Asia, supply-chain disruptions and rising transportation costs act as deterrents.”

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.