Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.74 and last traded at $91.28. 24,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 634,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,102,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

