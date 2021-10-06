Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.28. 1,493,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,425. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

